UEFA changes Nations League format for 2020/21
September 25, 2019 - 12:12 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The UEFA Nations League will have a new league structure comprising 16 teams in Leagues A, B and C and 7 teams in League D, as of the 2020/21 edition. The teams are allocated to leagues based on the overall ranking following the 2018/19 inaugural UEFA Nations League.
This change to the format follows a consultation process which involved all of UEFA's 55 national associations and reflects upon their desire to further minimise the number of friendly matches.
In addition, it enhances sporting fairness as all teams in the same group will play their last match on the same day and at the same time.
The successful concept of the Finals remains untouched, with the four group winners of League A playing each other to determine the UEFA Nations League winners.
The committee furthermore confirmed that the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League draw will take place in Amsterdam on 3 March 2020, same day and same place as the UEFA Congress 2020.
Top stories
Totti challenged the winger to prove himself and make an impression before returning to north London.
Armenia moved up to the third spot in Group J of the qualification round after beating Bosnia & Herzegovina 4:2.
Armenia were defeated by Italy 3:1 in a match within the UEFA Euro 2020 qualifying tournament on September 5.
The Italian team currently top Group J with 12 points, while Armenia sit in the third spot with 6 points.
Partner news
CATEGORY PARTNER
Latest news
National security expert Richard A. Clarke joining WCIT line-up Clarke will be a special keynote speaker and panelist at the World Congress on Information Technology.
Israel reminds Turkey about "awful massacre of Armenians" (video) Benjamin Netanyahu has reminded Recep Tayyip Erdogan about the "awful massacre of the Armenian people."
Armenia says wants deeper ties with Czech Republic Armenia s interested in strengthening cooperation with the Czech Republic, Nikol Pashinyan said in New York.
Russian special forces deployed to eastern Syria: report This comes after IS militants carried out deadly attacks against the Syrian Army, killing and injuring several troops.