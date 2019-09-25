UEFA changes Nations League format for 2020/21

PanARMENIAN.Net - The UEFA Nations League will have a new league structure comprising 16 teams in Leagues A, B and C and 7 teams in League D, as of the 2020/21 edition. The teams are allocated to leagues based on the overall ranking following the 2018/19 inaugural UEFA Nations League.

This change to the format follows a consultation process which involved all of UEFA's 55 national associations and reflects upon their desire to further minimise the number of friendly matches.

In addition, it enhances sporting fairness as all teams in the same group will play their last match on the same day and at the same time.

The successful concept of the Finals remains untouched, with the four group winners of League A playing each other to determine the UEFA Nations League winners.

The committee furthermore confirmed that the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League draw will take place in Amsterdam on 3 March 2020, same day and same place as the UEFA Congress 2020.