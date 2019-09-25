Italy Senate ratifies new Armenia-EU agreement
September 25, 2019 - 17:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Italian Senate has ratified the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement signed between Armenia and the European Union in November 2017, the Armenian embassy in Italy said in a Facebook post.
"We hope that House of Representatives will ratify the deal too in the near future," the Embassy said.
The European Parliament, Cyprus, Slovakia, Sweden Finland, Hungary, Germany, Luxembourg, Great Britain, Romania, Denmark, Bulgaria, Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, Malta, as well as the Czech Chamber of Deputies and the French Chamber of Deputies have so far ratified the CEPA.
The agreement will enter into force once all the 28 members of the EU ratify it.
