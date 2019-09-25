Scientists build chip to analyze health of white blood cells
September 25, 2019 - 17:13 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Scientists from Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have developed a lab-on-a-chip system that can identify the health aspects of a person's immune system from a drop of their blood, within minutes.
Using a combination of microfluidics—tiny microscopic channels that can isolate white blood cells from blood—and electrical sensors, the new chip was able to detect differences in the electrical properties of white blood cells taken from healthy and diabetic patients.
The proof of concept device may one day help doctors to quickly gain insight into a person's immune system, and spot early signs of inflammation and infection that could signal the need for further in-depth tests.
Designed and built by Assistant Professor Hou Han Wei and Assistant Professor Holden Li from the School of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, their invention, if successful in further laboratory and clinical assessments, could be turned into a portable device suitable for family clinics and polyclinics.
A prototype device and the engineering principles behind it were reported in two peer-reviewed journals:Lab on a Chip earlier this year and Biosensors and Bioelectronics in October last year.
As immune health is often implicated in cardiovascular diseases, the scientists say that their device can potentially be an additional screening tool for doctors to use for early detection of heart diseases. In Singapore, cardiovascular diseases accounted for 30.1 percent of all deaths in 2017 while diabetes is a serious health problem which affects about 10 percent of the world's population.
Top stories
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
Partner news
Latest news
Karabakh downs Azerbaijani reconnaissance drone The Artsakh Defense Army revealed that its soldiers shot down an Azerbaijani reconnaissance drone.
Bernie Sanders "honored" to work on Armenian Genocide affirmation Senator Bernie Sanders praised the Armenian Assembly of America's 2019 National Advocacy Conference & Gala.
National security expert Richard A. Clarke joining WCIT line-up Clarke will be a special keynote speaker and panelist at the World Congress on Information Technology.
UEFA changes Nations League format for 2020/21 The teams are allocated to leagues based on the overall ranking following the 2018/19 inaugural UEFA Nations League.