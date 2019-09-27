Kim Kardashian West hints SKIMS production in Armenia
September 27, 2019 - 10:53 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Reality TV star Kim Kardashian West hopes to create jobs for Armenians which includes SKIMS production in the country, she said in a series of tweets, after the Armenian National Committee of America called out her decision to have some of her products made in Turkey.
"I am a strong believer that in order for change to happen, you must be willing to work with all people, even when you have differences in political opinions," Kardashian tweeted.
"I will be visiting Armenia in the next two weeks and hope to seek ways I can help increase trade and hopefully create jobs for Armenians which includes @skims production there in the future.
"As a brand, we believe in embracing all people and as an individual I have been working towards broader goals in hopes of bringing forward the recognition of the Armenian Genocide which I remain very passionate about.
"We consulted with experts and searched globally for the best in class options, some which was found in Turkey. We believe strongly against discrimination of any kind; against anyone or any nation based on the past.
