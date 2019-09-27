Iran easing nuke deal commitments to 'balance' Europe's failure to comply

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Hassan Rouhani confirmed Thursday, September 26 that Iran has started using advanced models of centrifuges to enrich uranium in violation of the Iran nuclear deal and rejected US attempts to blame his country for the attack on Saudi oil facilities, CNN reports.

Rouhani spoke to reporters in New York as the Pentagon announced it will send a Patriot missile defense system, short range air defense radar systems and additional support personnel to Saudi Arabia in the aftermath of the attack.

Rouhani said Iran has negotiated with the Trump administration about prisoner releases. And he reiterated that Tehran was willing to start talks with Washington again, but only if it lifts sanctions that have steadily intensified under the US "maximum pressure" campaign.

The Iranian President said his country was scaling back its adherence to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, as the Iran nuclear deal is formally known, because Tehran had been complying with the pact, while the Europeans, under pressure from US sanctions, had not followed through on promised trade and economic benefits.

An International Atomic Energy Agency report seen by Reuters on Thursday said Iran has committed another breach of its nuclear deal with major powers by enriching uranium with advanced centrifuges.