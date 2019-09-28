Syrian army reinforcements head to Daraa for potential operation
September 28, 2019 - 09:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has sent a large number of reinforcements to the Daraa Governorate, a source from the military told Al-Masdar News on Friday, September 27, Al-Masdar News reports.
According to the military source, hundreds of soldiers from the Syrian Arab Army were deployed to the town of Sanamayn in northern Daraa after several recent attacks on their forces in the area.
The source added that the Syrian Army has already issued a warning to the militants behind the attacks, but they have yet to halt their operations.
Since the battle for Daraa concluded in the Summer of 2018, the governorate itself has experienced little peace, as sleeper cells from the Free Syrian Army (FSA), Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, and the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) continue to wreak havoc against the military.
In turn, the Syrian Army has threatened to launch operations to expel the rebel forces controlling the reconciled if these attacks continue.
