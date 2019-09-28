Armenia, North Macedonia establish diplomatic relations
September 28, 2019 - 11:01 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan and Skopje are establishing diplomatic relations.
The Foreign Ministers of both countries - Zohrab Mnatsakanyan of Armenia and Nikola Dimitrov of North Macedonia - signed the document on Friday, September 27, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.
The sides expressed hope that the establishment of diplomatic relations will open a new page in the history of cooperation of the two countries.
The Foreign Ministers also agreed to ensure development of relations in different formats.
