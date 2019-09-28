// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia, North Macedonia establish diplomatic relations

Armenia, North Macedonia establish diplomatic relations
September 28, 2019 - 11:01 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Yerevan and Skopje are establishing diplomatic relations.

The Foreign Ministers of both countries - Zohrab Mnatsakanyan of Armenia and Nikola Dimitrov of North Macedonia - signed the document on Friday, September 27, on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly.

The sides expressed hope that the establishment of diplomatic relations will open a new page in the history of cooperation of the two countries.

The Foreign Ministers also agreed to ensure development of relations in different formats.

 Top stories
Armenia planning to go on working with Russian Railways: envoyArmenia planning to go on working with Russian Railways: envoy
The government is planning to develop cooperation with Russian Railways, Ambassador Armenia Vardan Toghanyan said.
System of a Down heading to Portugal, Spain, Germany in 2020System of a Down heading to Portugal, Spain, Germany in 2020
Californian metal icons System of a Down have announced a string of festival appearances for next summer.
Azerbaijan attempts subversive attack against KarabakhAzerbaijan attempts subversive attack against Karabakh
Azerbaijani troops attempted a subversive attack on the contact line with Nagorno Karabakh on September 22.
Biden says U.S. must reaffirm its record on Armenian GenocideBiden says U.S. must reaffirm its record on Armenian Genocide
As a Senator, Joe Biden consistently supported issues of special concern to Americans of Armenian heritage.
Partner news
 Articles
And the Pulitzer Prize went to… a lot of Armenians

Honored as the best in literature, journalism

 Most popular in the section
22 Senators join 89 Reps to reverse Trump attempt to de-fund Artsakh aid
Russian security chief due in Armenia Aug 12
"Shadows of 1915" centers on memories of Armenian Genocide
Armenia PM congratulates Singapore on National Day
Home
All news
Overview: Foreign Policy & Diaspora
Other news in this section
 Latest news
White House limited access to Trump's calls with Putin, Saudi crown prince Those calls were among the presidential conversations that aides took remarkable steps to keep from becoming public.
Study reveals neuronal link between chronic pain and depression The study conducted Japan, has revealed the brain mechanism linking chronic pain and depression in rat models.
Syrian army reinforcements head to Daraa for potential operation The source said the Syrian Army has issued a warning to the militants behind the attacks, but they have yet to halt their operations.
Extreme exercise might dull the brain: study Excessive exercise can tire out your brain to the point that you have trouble making decisions, a new study claims.