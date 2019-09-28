Japan Airlines introduces option to view where babies are seated
September 28, 2019 - 15:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Passengers travelling on Japan Airlines (JAL) flights now have the opportunity to see where babies and toddlers are seated before they make their final seat selection.
The feature is available on the carrier’s online ticket booking system, where passengers deciding on seats view “infant icons” over the seats taken by those aged between eight days to two-years-old.
However, this feature will only be applicable to passengers who book domestic individual fares through JAL’s website, which knocks out those travelling on the carrier via tour or award tickets.
Additionally, if the aircraft is changed at the last minute, the carrier said the child-alert system may not necessarily be correct.
On its website, JAL presents the option with little fanfare, simply writing that the option “lets other passengers know a child may be sitting there”.
