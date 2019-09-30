Armenia Deputy PM hopes gas prices won’t rise in 2020
September 30, 2019 - 13:39 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Deputy Prime Minister Mher Grigoryan has refuted allegations that prices for natural gas will be raised by 30%.
In a conversation with reporters, Grigoryan said Monday, September 30 that he hopes the tariffs won’t change in 2020.
Negotiations surrounding the price of natural gas will conclude by year-end, the Deputy PM added, Aysor.am reports.
From January 1, 2019, Russia has raised natural gas prices for Armenia from $150 to $165 per one thousand cubic meters, but the internal tariff for the population has remained unchanged.
Top stories
The export of fruit wines from Armenia grew by 41% in the first seven months of 2019 against the same period last year.
Sellers said: “It has been a tough year for many thousands of direct and indirect stakeholders in the Amulsar Project."
The United States Department of Commerce has blacklisted two Armenian entities, according to a notice.
A corresponding decision has already been approved, Security Council Secretary Armen Grigoryan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Women "dying unnecessarily from heart attacks" A global review has also shown that women are, on the whole, slower to seek medical help than men.
SOAD donating ticket proceeds from European tour to Armenian fund "We’re happy to announce that headline dates have been added to our 2020 European Tour," the band said."
AI to generate music at WCIT-2019 opening in Armenia The ceremony will conclude with the hypnotic sound of world-class musical innovator Armin Van Buuren.
Lighting installed in Armenian village to prevent possible bear invasion For the residents of Arpi, a village in Armenia's Vayots Dzor province, the last two months of summer passed in an unusual regime