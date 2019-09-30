SOAD donating ticket proceeds from European tour to Armenian fund

PanARMENIAN.Net - System Of A Down announced Monday, September 30 that proceeds from the sale of VIP ticket packages for their European concerts will be going to Armenia's My Step Foundation.

"We’re happy to announce that headline dates have been added to our 2020 European Tour," the band said in a Facebook post.

General on-sale begins Friday, 4th October at 10am local, which will include VIP ticket packages with proceeds going to My Step Foundation, a non-profit charity that champions initiatives in health, education, social welfare, environmental protection and other areas of dire need throughout Armenia."

The Californian metal icons recently announced a string of festival appearances for next summer, marking their first shows in Europe since the end of their tour in the summer of 2017.

Among the shows announced so far are headline sets at VOA Heavy Rock Fest in Portugal, Finland's Provinssirock Festival, an exclusive Spanish show at Resurrection Fest, and NOVA ROCK Festival in Austria.

The news also coincides with the first announcement from German twin festivals Rock am Ring and Rock im Park, which will see System of a Down join Green Day and Volbeat atop the lineup.