Women "dying unnecessarily from heart attacks"
September 30, 2019 - 16:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Two women a day are dying unnecessarily from heart attacks in England and Wales because of a gender gap in awareness, diagnosis and treatment, CNN cited a leading health charity as saying.
The British Heart Foundation (BHF) released research on Monday, September 30 that estimates that more than 8,200 women died between 2003 and 2013 as a result of receiving worse treatment than men.
The charity wants to end the misconception that heart attacks are a male disease and to encourage women to know the risks and symptoms -- twice as many women in the UK die of coronary heart disease than of breast cancer.
As well as being more likely to receive substandard treatment, women suffer 50% higher rates of misdiagnosis and poorer aftercare, the BHF said -- greatly increasing the risk of death.
Additionally, certain risk factors can be more dangerous for women. One of the studies suggests that smoking, high blood pressure and diabetes increase the likelihood of heart attacks more in women than in men.
A global review has also shown that women are, on the whole, slower to seek medical help than men. The time between symptoms first appearing and arrival at hospital varies from 1 hour 24 minutes to 3 hours 30 minutes for men. For women, it was between 1 hour 48 minutes and 7 hours 12 minutes.
Top stories
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
Latest news
SOAD donating ticket proceeds from European tour to Armenian fund "We’re happy to announce that headline dates have been added to our 2020 European Tour," the band said."
AI to generate music at WCIT-2019 opening in Armenia The ceremony will conclude with the hypnotic sound of world-class musical innovator Armin Van Buuren.
Lighting installed in Armenian village to prevent possible bear invasion For the residents of Arpi, a village in Armenia's Vayots Dzor province, the last two months of summer passed in an unusual regime
Gegard Mousasi vows to retire if he loses to Rafael Lovato Jr Gegard Mousasi has lashed out at the Bellator middleweight champion Rafael Lovato Jr, accusing him of using steroids