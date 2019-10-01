India test-fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile
October 1, 2019 - 10:25 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - India on Monday, September 30 successfully test-fired the land-attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, featuring indigenous components such as propulsion system and airframe, from a base at Chandipur in Odisha's Balasore district, India Today reports.
The state-of-the-art missile, with a strike range of 290 km, was jointly launched by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and BrahMos Aerospace from Balasore's Integrated Test Range (ITR), a statement said.
The test, conducted at 10.20 am, met all flight parameters, the defence statement said.
"With this successful mission, the indigenous content in the formidable weapon has reached a high value, thus bolstering India's defence indigenisation and the flagship 'Make in India' programme," it said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and BrahMos Aerospace on the success of the mission.
DRDO chairman Dr G Satheesh Reddy and DG, Missiles and Strategic Systems, MSR Prasad also extended their wishes following the successful launch of the missile.
