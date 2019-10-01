Yerevan is among 3 best CIS cities for traveling this fall

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Armenian capital of Yerevan is among the 3 best cities in the CIS for leisure and travel in fall for Russian tourists, TourStat reveals.

Minsk (Belarus), Astana (Kazakhstan), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Chisinau (Moldova), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Dushanbe (Tajikistan) and Ashgabat (Turkmenistan) have also made it to the top ten.

According to the agency, the International Theater Forum “TEART” is now underway in Minsk and will run through October 8, while the annual winemaking festival in the Armenian village of Areni is slated for October 5, and Chisinau Wine Day will be celebrated on October 5-6.

The list is based on the analysis of popularity of cities among tourists.