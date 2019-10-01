Iran ready to produce energy from gas, wind and sun in Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - President Hassan Rouhani has said that Iran is ready to implement gas, wind and sun energy-operated power engineering projects in Armenia.

At a meeting with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan on Tuesday, October 1, Rouhani said Tehran is interested in working with Yerevan to develop and implement new programs, expand the scope of the Gas for Electricity project.

The President of the Islamic Republic also said Iran is keen to initiate regional projects and develop infrastructure in the energy sector.

Pashinyan welcomed the Iranian side’s readiness to expand the Gas for Electricity project.

The two then instructed government officials to develop and submit proposals within the shortest possible deadlines on expanded cooperation in the aforementioned field.