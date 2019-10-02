Few hours of sleep and chronic disease is deadly combo: report
October 2, 2019 - 15:56 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - If you're a middle-aged adult with high blood pressure, type 2 diabetes or existing heart disease and you typically sleep less than six hours each night, you could be setting yourself up for cancer or an early death from heart disease.
That's the discomforting results of a study that sleep-tested 16,000 adults between the ages of 20 and 74 and then tracked their health for 20 years.
"This is now the fourth study, including ours, clearly indicating that sleeping less than six hours a day can actually lead to the development of artery disease and death related to cardiovascular disease," said renowned cardiologist Dr. Valentin Fuster, director of Mount Sinai Heart in New York City. Fuster was not involved in the study, says CNN.
Sleep is critical to the body's rejuvenation. Deep sleep, the kind that comes only after a full cycle, is necessary for the body to release hormones designed to repair cells and build tissue in the body and brain.
The new study, published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association, found people with existing high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes who slept less than six hours were twice as likely to die from heart disease or stroke.
That's particularly bad news when you consider that roughly 45% of Americans have either stage-2 high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes or both, said lead author Julio Fernandez-Mendoza, a sleep psychologist at Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center in Pennsylvania.
Top stories
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
Latest news
WCIT 2019 launches dedicated app The app is available on both Android and Apple devices, and can be downloaded on the Appstore or on Play Market.
Congressman visits Artsakh to promote U.S. ties “I am here because I want to make it clear that Artsakh is a state, a democratic nation,” Pallone said.
Armenia refutes Azerbaijan's sabotage claims The Armenian side has not attempted a subversive attack against Azerbaijan, Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.
Aurora tree-planting event to honor Armenian Genocide survivors A new grove of trees to be planted will be named after Aurora Mardiganian, an Armenian Genocide survivor.