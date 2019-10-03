Armenia parliament OKs raising minimum wage by 24% in 1st reading

PanARMENIAN.Net - The National Assembly on Thursday, October 3 approved a bill to increase the minimum wage in Armenia by about 24% -- from AMD 55,000 (approx. $115) to AMD 68,000 ($143) -- in first reading.

102 lawmakers voted in favor, one voted against the bill.

The draft law was first approved by the government on June 27, with Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Security Gemafin Gasparyan revealing that 45,000 people working in the private sector and 35,000 others employed in the public sector will benefit from the change.

Earlier, lawmakers from the ruling My Step alliance had proposed raising the minimum wage in the country to AMD 63,000 ($132).