Teenage girls on the pill at greater risk of depression: study
October 3, 2019 - 15:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Teenage girls who take the contraceptive pill are at greater risk of suffering symptoms linked to depression, The Independent reports citing a new study.
Ever since the pill became available in the UK in 1961, researchers have been trying to understand the connection between oral birth control and mood.
While previous studies have linked the contraceptive to everything from breast cancer to blood clots and weight gain, researchers at Brigham and Women's Hospital, University Medical Center Groningen (UMCG) and Leiden University Medical Center in the Netherlands have added important, new information regarding its association with depressive symptoms.
In the study, published in the journal JAMA Psychiatry, scientists reported that there was no obvious association between oral contraceptive use and depressive symptom severity among the majority of the 1,000 16 to 25-year-olds surveyed.
However, they did find a link among one particular age group: 16-year-old girls. The researchers state that teenagers who took the pill reported higher depressive symptom severity than those of the same age not using oral contraceptives.
“One of the most common concerns women have when starting the pill, and teens and their parents have when an adolescent is considering taking the pill, is about immediate depressive risks,” said corresponding author Anouk de Wit.
“Most women first take an oral contraceptive pill as a teen. Teens have lots of challenging emotional issues to deal with so it's especially important to monitor how they are doing.”
Top stories
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenian civilian wounded by Azerbaijani troops An Armenian driver of tractor was wounded in Azerbaijan’s cross-border fire on October 2.
Armenia says prioritizes development of ties with Germany Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has congratulated Chancellor Angela Merkel on Germany's National Day.
Istanbul to host concert in honor of Komitas' 150th birthday A concert dedicated to the 150th anniversary of the great Armenian composer, musicologist Komitas will be held in Istanbul.
CSUN Armenian Studies receives $2.1 million anonymous donation The gift establishes an endowed directorship in Armenian Studies in the Department of Modern and Classical Languages and Literatures.