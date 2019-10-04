Russia offers to build nuclear power plant in Azerbaijan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Russia has proposed to build a nuclear power plant (NPP) in Azerbaijan, Sputnik International reports.

"The NPP will be the one that our Azerbaijani partner chooses. We are offering a powerful plant," Rosatom state nuclear corporation Director General Alexey Likhachev told reporters Thursday, October 3 after a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev.

"The specificity of Azerbaijan is that consumption is growing seriously. For 2018, Azerbaijanis added almost 14 percent of electricity consumption and generation, this is very much."