Men should stop drinking before conception for baby's health
October 4, 2019 - 15:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Alcohol consumption during pregnancy has long been linked to congenital defects and developmental problems in newborns. Now a new study has found a link between a baby's congenital heart defects and their prospective parents' drinking before conception, CNN reports.
Compared to non-drinkers, fathers who drank during the three months before conception were 44% more likely to have babies born with congenital heart disease.
Congenital heart defects affect nearly 1% of all newborns each year in the United States. That's about 40,000 babies, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and the defect is on the rise.
If the prospective dads were binge drinkers, which was defined as downing five or more drinks per session, there was a 52% higher likelihood their baby would have a congenital heart defect.
Previous research has shown that alcohol exposure changes the DNA in developing sperm and changes sperm activity, although the underlying mechanisms are not yet understood.
For mothers who drank or binge-drank before conception, there was a 16% higher risk for their babies, compared to not drinking.
Top stories
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
Latest news
Apple raises iPhone 11 production by 10% - report Suppliers remain cautious and said they were concerned that the higher level of orders would not be sustained.
Roma coach claims Arsenal loaned out an injured Mkhitaryan Speaking before the clash against Wolfsburg, Fonseca was asked if Mkhitaryan was already injured when he joined the club.
Aliyev's remarks "prove Baku not seeking to solve conflict peacefully" Rubinyan said that Aliyev’s response proved Baku’s unwillingness to resolve the conflict peacefully.
Drug that targets body clock could prevent heart attack damage After a heart attack scar tissue forms and is unable to contract and relax as well as healthy tissue.