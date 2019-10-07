Armenia PM, President congratulate Putin's birthday
October 7, 2019 - 16:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and President Armen Sarkissian have congratulated Russian leader Vladimir Putin on his birthday.
Pashinyan said he was happy for the opportunity to host Putin in Armenia within the framework of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council session.
"The agreements reached during our meeting in Yerevan came to reaffirm the high level of mutual understanding and friendship inherent in the allied relations between our two countries and peoples," Pashinyan said.
"I am grateful for your invitation to pay an official visit to Russia. I am confident that through joint efforts, we will find new ways of further strengthening the strategic partnership between our countries in line with modern standards and in response to the changes taking place in the world."
Sarkissian said, meanwhile, that Armeniais "ready to support your continuous efforts aimed at maintaining peace, security, and stability in our region and in the world."
