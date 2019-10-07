New souvenir sheet celebrates WCIT2019 in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - A souvenir sheet with one stamp dedicated to the World Congress on Information Technology was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC in Yerevan on Monday, October 7.

The souvenir sheet with a nominal value of AMD 650 is printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print run of 12 000 pcs. The sheet was authored by chief designer of HayPost CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan.

The postage stamp depicts the logo of the World Congress on Information Technology, while the souvenir sheet depicts the Mount Ararat and a fragment of the Armenian landscape. The souvenir sheet also depicts the inscription WORLD CONGRESS ON INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY in Armenian and English languages.

The souvenir sheet was cancelled by the Minister of High-Technological Industry, Hakob Arshakyan, the Chairwoman of World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) Yvonne Chiu, the President of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises Aleksandr Yesayan, the Chief Executive Officer of HayPost CJSC Haik Avagyan.