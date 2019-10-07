New souvenir sheet celebrates WCIT2019 in Yerevan
October 7, 2019 - 16:04 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A souvenir sheet with one stamp dedicated to the World Congress on Information Technology was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC in Yerevan on Monday, October 7.
The souvenir sheet with a nominal value of AMD 650 is printed in Cartor printing house in France with a print run of 12 000 pcs. The sheet was authored by chief designer of HayPost CJSC Vahagn Mkrtchyan.
The postage stamp depicts the logo of the World Congress on Information Technology, while the souvenir sheet depicts the Mount Ararat and a fragment of the Armenian landscape. The souvenir sheet also depicts the inscription WORLD CONGRESS ON INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY in Armenian and English languages.
The souvenir sheet was cancelled by the Minister of High-Technological Industry, Hakob Arshakyan, the Chairwoman of World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) Yvonne Chiu, the President of the Union of Advanced Technology Enterprises Aleksandr Yesayan, the Chief Executive Officer of HayPost CJSC Haik Avagyan.
Top stories
Hovhannisyan identified the soldier as Mushegh Abovyan and said Azerbaijan's sabotage will not go unpunished.
Former Armenian Police chief Hayk Harutyunyan was found dead in his home in the town of Bjni on September 23.
Dana Leong, the world’s top electric cellist and trombone player, will participate in the #AraratChallenge Fest.
A UNESCO site, Sanahin represents the epitome of Armenian religious architecture between the 10th and 13th centuries.
Partner news
Latest news
Binge drinking an evolutionary tactic to woo women, science says It may seem an uncouth way to spend the evening, but binge drinking could be an evolutionary tactic to woo women
Kurds bitter over U.S. "stab in the back" withdrawal from Syria President Donald Trump defended the pullout, saying it was time "to get out of these ridiculous Endless Wars".
Boris Johnson says UK won't be part of EU after October 31 Boris Johnson has told EU leaders that the UK will leave the bloc on Hallowe'en with or without a deal.
Antidepressant use among over 65s has doubled in UK The number of older people taking antidepressants has more than doubled in 20 years, according to new research.