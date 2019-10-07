Binge drinking an evolutionary tactic to woo women, science says
October 7, 2019 - 17:46 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - It may seem an uncouth way to spend the evening, but binge drinking could be an evolutionary tactic to woo women, say scientists, according to New Zealand Herald.
Research suggests that heavy consumption of alcohol tells a potential mate that the binge drinker is "healthy and strong".
According to the authors of a study of American men published in the academic journal Evolutionary Psychology, heavy drinking among young adults delivers a 'sexual signal' that demonstrates their worth.
And the amount of drinking is influenced by the number of eligible men present compared to women.
The researchers wrote: "More eligible men compared to women was associated with higher male binge drinking rates but lower female binge drinking rates."
"Our findings generally support predictions derived from evolutionary theory and suggest binge drinking may function as a costly sexual signal, conditionally regulated by age and the local sex ratio."
Binge drinking was defined as the consumption of more than four alcoholic drinks for women and five drinks for men on a single occasion.
The authors, from the universities of Pennsylvania and Buffalo, also noted that binge drinking provides information about the characteristics of a drinker that would be useful when evaluating worth in a mate.
Data from the UK and other countries shows binge drinking is more prevalent among wealthier individuals, potentially reflecting affluence in a possible mate.
Top stories
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
Latest news
New souvenir sheet celebrates WCIT2019 in Yerevan The souvenir sheet with one stamp was cancelled and put into circulation by HayPost CJSC in Yerevan on October 7.
Exercise could help reduce heart damage caused by chemotherapy Cancer treatments can take a toll on the heart. The agents used to curb cancer cells can damage the heart or peripheral blood vessels.
Nobel Prize in Medicine awarded to hypoxia researchers This year’s nobel laureates “have greatly expanded our knowledge of how physiological response makes life possible.”
Armenia negotiating YouTube localization: Deputy PM Armenia is planning to localize YouTube in the near future, Deputy PM Tigran Avinyan said at the WCIT2019.