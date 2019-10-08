Azerbaijan appoints new PM after Mamedov resigns

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Azeri parliament has approved Ali Asadov, who currently serves as Assistant to the President for Economic Issues, for the post of the country's Prime Minister at a plenary autumn session. Asadov's nomination was approved unilaterally, Sputnik reports.

Earlier this day, Novruz Mamedov, aged 72, filed his resignation from the post of Prime Minister.

Asadov Ali Hidayat oglu was born on 30 November 1956 in Nakhijevan. He began his career in 1978 as the chief laboratory assistant at the Institute of Economics of the Academy of Sciences of the Azerbaijan SSR, in accordance with the designation of the State Planning Committee of the USSR.

He was appointed Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for Economic Affairs and Deputy Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on 29 November 2012 by a presidential decree.