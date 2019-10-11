EU summit set to discuss Turkey sanctions
October 11, 2019 - 17:45 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Next week’s European Union summit will discuss sanctions on Turkey over its action in Syria, French State Secretary for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday, October 11, Reuters reports.
“It will be debated next week at the European council,” de Montchalin said on France Inter radio. “Obviously, it’s on the table.”
“We will not remain powerless when faced with a situation that is shocking for civilians, the free Syrian forces and the stability of the region,” she said.
Top stories
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
Latest news
Henrikh Mkhitaryan set to return from injury after int'l break: report Roma insisted this was a problem the player had been carrying since before he even arrived with them on loan.
Cher remembers Armenian Genocide in wake of Turkey's Syria campaign Pop legend Cherhas reminded the world about the Genocide perpetrated by the Ottoman Empire in 1915-1923.
Artsakh people implemented right to self-determination "flawlessly" “The right of self-determination dominates over all the other international documents," said Kocharyan.
Ethiopian PM wins 2019 Nobel peace prize Since taking power, prime minister Abiy Ahmed has also championed the role of women in politics.