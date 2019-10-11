// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

EU summit set to discuss Turkey sanctions

October 11, 2019 - 17:45 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Next week’s European Union summit will discuss sanctions on Turkey over its action in Syria, French State Secretary for European Affairs Amelie de Montchalin said on Friday, October 11, Reuters reports.

“It will be debated next week at the European council,” de Montchalin said on France Inter radio. “Obviously, it’s on the table.”

“We will not remain powerless when faced with a situation that is shocking for civilians, the free Syrian forces and the stability of the region,” she said.

