Armenian PM, Azeri President talk Karabakh in Ashkhabad

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev had a conversation in Ashkhabad on Friday, October 11, Pashinyan's spokesperson Vladimir Karapetyan said, according to Aysor.am.

“The leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan talked during the official dinner in Ashkhabad about the prospect of Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement,” Karapetyan said.

Earlier Armenia’s PM reiterated that any settlement resolution must be acceptable for the peoples of Armenia, Artsakh and Azerbaijan.