Deadly shooting in Brooklyn leaves four killed
October 12, 2019 - 17:03 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - No arrests have been made in connection to a shooting Saturday, October 12 morning in Brooklyn, according to NYPD spokesman Brian Magoolaghan, CNN reports.
Police do not have any information yet on what the motive for the shooting might have been, nor do they have any info on a suspect at this time, Magoolaghan said.
Preliminarily, the shooting appears to have occurred at “some sort of social club,” Magoolaghan said.
While four gunshot victims were dead on arrival, the three additional people who were shot suffered non-life-threatening wounds.
Of the three injured, one man was shot in the arm and another was shot in the leg. One woman was also shot in the leg, the NYPD said.
