// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Syria deploying troops to border to help Kurds against Turks

Syria deploying troops to border to help Kurds against Turks
October 14, 2019 - 10:12 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The Kurds in Syria say the Syrian government has agreed to send its army to the northern border to try to halt Turkey's offensive against them, the BBC reports.

Syrian state media earlier reported that government forces had been deployed to the north.

It follows the U.S. decision to pull all its remaining troops from the area over the "untenable" situation there.

The Turkish assault, launched last week, is aimed at forcing Kurdish forces from along the border area.

Areas under the control of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the main U.S. ally in the area, have come under heavy bombardment over the weekend, with Turkey making gains in two key border towns.

Dozens of civilians and fighters have been killed on both sides.

Amid fears of the resurgence of the Islamic State (IS) group as a result of the fighting, Kurdish officials said on Sunday that nearly 800 relatives of foreign IS members had escaped from Ain Issa, a camp in the north, as clashes raged nearby.

The Turkish offensive and US withdrawal has drawn an international outcry, as the SDF were the main Western allies in the battle against IS in Syria.

But Turkey views elements of the Kurdish groups within the force as terrorists and says it wants to drive them away from a "safe zone" reaching 30km into Syria.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes to resettle the majority of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees currently in Turkey within the zone. Many of them are not Kurds. Critics have warned this could lead to ethnic cleansing of the local Kurdish population.

Related links:
BBC. Turkey-Syria offensive: Kurds reach deal with Syrian army
kommersant.ru. Турецкое наступление объединяет Сирию
ria.ru. Сирийская армия вошла в подконтрольный курдам город Табка, сообщили СМИ
 Top stories
Urartu relics unearthed in IranUrartu relics unearthed in Iran
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Pentagon announces $10.1 mln deal for equipment supplies to AzerbaijanPentagon announces $10.1 mln deal for equipment supplies to Azerbaijan
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
Ukraine president's party set for big win in parliamentary electionsUkraine president's party set for big win in parliamentary elections
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
Turkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trialTurkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trial
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Russia readying to stop servicing Armenian Railways
Alcohol-producing gut bacteria could cause liver damage
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard dies aged 96
Study: Dreams help the brain forget useless memories
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Armenia's Haypost wins first prize at Europa Stamps 2019 Haypost has won the first prize at the 2019 edition of the pan-European online stamp competition.
OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs due in Armenia: Karabakh is next “After Armenia, the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs will head to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh),” Naghdalyan said.
Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan named UNICEF Ambassador Armenian wrestler, Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan has been announced as UNICEF’s newest Goodwill Ambassador.
Alcohol industry "puts pregnant women at risk" - research The alcohol industry is ignoring scientific evidence as part of a drive to “nudge” mothers-to-be into drinking.