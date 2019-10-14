Armenia PM expects double-digit tourism growth in 2020

PanARMENIAN.Net - Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said in a Facebook post Monday, October 14 that Armenia will maintain the double-digit growth in tourism in 2020.

Pashinyan made the comments in response to Booking.com’s decision to include Yerevan among the 10 most trending destinations for the reporting period.

The PM asked everyone from taxi drivers to passers-by to be polite and treat tourists well.

He also urged the residents of the Armenian provinces and villages to make good use of the opportunities that tourists bring when travelling across the country.

Tourism in Armenia grew 10.5% in 2018 year-on-year, the National Statistical Service revealed in February. 1.651 million international travelers arrived in Armenia in the reporting period against the 1.494 million in 2017.