Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan named UNICEF Ambassador
October 14, 2019 - 13:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian wrestler, Olympic champion Artur Aleksanyan has been announced as UNICEF’s newest Goodwill Ambassador.
"I am honored to become a part of @unicef_armenia big family," Aleksanyan captioned an Instagram post.
Aleksanyan is an Olympic Champion (2016) and bronze medalist (2012), a twree-time World Champion (2014, 2015, 2017), and a four-time European Champion (2012, 2013, 2014, 2018). Aleksanyan is the second Olympic gold medalist of Armenia since regaining independence in 1991 and is the most decorated Olympian of independent Armenia as well. He has been nicknamed the "White Bear" and is one of the most renowned Armenian athletes of the 21st century.
