Historian compares Turkey's invasion of Syria in 2019 and Armenia in 1920
October 15, 2019 - 10:48 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish historian Mehmet Perinçek has drawn parallels between the current Turkish invasion of Syria and the Turkish-Bolshevik invasion of independent Armenia in 1920.
"The Turkish operation forced PYD (Democratic Union Party -Ed) to surrender to Damascus," the historian said in a tweet, adding that the same thing happened to Armenia.
"The Red Army from the north, the Turkish army from the south cornered Dashnak Armenia. When the Turks approached, the Dashnaks surrendered to the Soviets.
"The British Dashnak project collapsed."
"When the British left the Dashnaks, the only way out was to agree to the entry of the Red Army into Yerevan," Perinçek said in another tweet.
"They wanted to push the Turkish army against the Red Army. Ankara and Moscow did not get involved in this game. The plan is the same now. Success favors the Astana process. Only this should not lead to conflict in Turkey and Syria."
Top stories
The two heads of government will have a private conversation, followed by an extended meeting.
The Foreign Ministry cited the plight of ethnic and religious minorities as an issue of particular concern.
The Turkish military has opened fire in parts of Syria populated by Armenians, lawmaker Mkhitar Hayrapetyan said.
The government is planning to develop cooperation with Russian Railways, Ambassador Armenia Vardan Toghanyan said.
Partner news
Latest news
Volkswagen pauses $1.4 billion investment in Turkey Volkswagen has paused a $1.4 billion investment in Turkey as a result of the country's military offensive in Syria.
Binge drinking boom observed among older people Many might assume that alcohol is only damaging to those who regularly drink above the recommended limits.
Armenia "should make retirement of top court judges strictly voluntary” The large majority of proposals contained in a judicial reform package in Armenia "are in line with European standards."
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Bookmakers predict Finland win over Armenia Two points separate the sides, as Finland sit second with 12 points, whereas Armenia are now third, with 10 points.