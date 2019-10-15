Cristiano Ronaldo nets 700th goal of his career

PanARMENIAN.Net - Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 700th goal of his senior career as Portugal fell to a 2-1 defeat to Ukraine in Monday, october 14's Euro 2020 qualifier in Kiev, putting him in a very exclusive club that includes some of the game's greats, ESPN reports.

Ronaldo had the chance to pass the milestone in Friday's match against Luxembourg, but he was only able to find the net once in Lisbon, sinking a delectable chip shortly after the hour mark to take his total to 699.

But the 34-year-old would not be denied against Ukraine, scoring a consolation goal from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute with Portugal already trailing 2-0 to the Group B leaders.

"Records come naturally, I don't look for them, records are looking for me," Ronaldo said after the match.

Some outlets reported Ronaldo reaching the 700-goal milestone on Friday after his goal in Portugal's 3-0 win over Luxembourg. The difference was a goal against Real Sociedad in 2011, which Real Madrid teammate Pepe said belonged to his fellow Portugal international to help out in a tight race for the Pichichi award (as La Liga's top scorer) against Barcelona's Lionel Messi for the league's top scorer that year.