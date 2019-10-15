// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Armenia PM, OSCE envoys talk Karabakh settlement in Yerevan

Armenia PM, OSCE envoys talk Karabakh settlement in Yerevan
October 15, 2019 - 11:55 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in Yerevan on Tuesday, October 15.

Igor Popov of Russia, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States, as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk arrived in Armenia on Monday and are set to travel to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) afterwards.

Pashinyan and the envoys discussed the settlement of the conflict and cited the importance of maintaining the ceasefire to help strengthen trust between the sides.

The need to prepare the nations for peace and steps to be taken to this end were also high on the agenda.

The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan

The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.

 Top stories
Armenia Police chief relieved of his dutiesArmenia Police chief relieved of his duties
President Armen Sarkissian signed a decree on September 18, relieving Police chief Valery Osipyan of his duties.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers will meet in D.C. June 20
The next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan is scheduled to take place in Washington D.C. on June 20
PM says judicial system in Armenia not legitimatePM says judicial system in Armenia not legitimate
In a live address on Monday, the PM addressed demonstrators blocking access to courts across the country.
Pashinyan, Putin talk allied relations over the phonePashinyan, Putin talk allied relations over the phone
The two discussed allied relations between the two countries as well as issues related to bilateral ties.
Partner news
 Articles
Armenia’s eleven

Who is who in the web of so many Sargsyans

 Most popular in the section
Azerbaijan's drills "a response to Armenia's resolve not to cede land"
2nd Armenian President set to be taken back into custody
Pashinyan will discuss negotiations format with Azerbaijan's leader
Three Armenian carriers ready to help resolve Georgia-Russia crisis
Home
All news
Overview: Politics
Other news in this section
 Topic
 Latest news
Volkswagen pauses $1.4 billion investment in Turkey Volkswagen has paused a $1.4 billion investment in Turkey as a result of the country's military offensive in Syria.
Binge drinking boom observed among older people Many might assume that alcohol is only damaging to those who regularly drink above the recommended limits.
Armenia "should make retirement of top court judges strictly voluntary” The large majority of proposals contained in a judicial reform package in Armenia "are in line with European standards."
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Bookmakers predict Finland win over Armenia Two points separate the sides, as Finland sit second with 12 points, whereas Armenia are now third, with 10 points.