Armenia PM, OSCE envoys talk Karabakh settlement in Yerevan
October 15, 2019 - 11:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in Yerevan on Tuesday, October 15.
Igor Popov of Russia, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States, as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk arrived in Armenia on Monday and are set to travel to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) afterwards.
Pashinyan and the envoys discussed the settlement of the conflict and cited the importance of maintaining the ceasefire to help strengthen trust between the sides.
The need to prepare the nations for peace and steps to be taken to this end were also high on the agenda.
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan
The conflict between Nagorno Karabakh and Azerbaijan broke out as result of the ethnic cleansing launched by the Azeri authorities in the final years of the Soviet Union. The Karabakh War was fought from 1991 (when the Nagorno Karabakh Republic was proclaimed) to 1994 (when a ceasefire was sealed by Armenia, NKR and Azerbaijan). Most of Nagorno Karabakh and a security zone consisting of 7 regions are now under control of NKR defense army. Armenia and Azerbaijan are holding peace talks mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group up till now.
