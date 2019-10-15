Armenia PM, OSCE envoys talk Karabakh settlement in Yerevan

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in Yerevan on Tuesday, October 15.

Igor Popov of Russia, Stéphane Visconti of France, and Andrew Schofer of the United States, as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk arrived in Armenia on Monday and are set to travel to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) afterwards.

Pashinyan and the envoys discussed the settlement of the conflict and cited the importance of maintaining the ceasefire to help strengthen trust between the sides.

The need to prepare the nations for peace and steps to be taken to this end were also high on the agenda.