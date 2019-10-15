Volkswagen pauses $1.4 billion investment in Turkey
October 15, 2019 - 17:14 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Volkswagen has paused a planned $1.4 billion investment in Turkey as a result of the country's military offensive in Syria, CNN reports.
The world's largest carmaker, which operates 122 production plants around the world, had been preparing to take a final decision on a factory planned for Turkey's western Manisa province.
"The decision for the new plant was adjourned by the board of management of Volkswagen AG," the company said in a statement. "We are monitoring the situation carefully and are worried about the current developments."
The €1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) plant was reportedly slated to produce the Volkswagen (VLKAF) Passat and Skoda Superb.
Volkswagen Group already has one factory in Turkey, which produces commercial vehicles for its MAN subsidiary.
Turkey launched an invasion last week of territory in Northern Syria controlled by the Kurds, an ethnic minority long allied with the United States that played a major role in the fight against ISIS.
Top stories
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
Latest news
Armenia "should make retirement of top court judges strictly voluntary” The large majority of proposals contained in a judicial reform package in Armenia "are in line with European standards."
Euro 2020 Qualifiers: Bookmakers predict Finland win over Armenia Two points separate the sides, as Finland sit second with 12 points, whereas Armenia are now third, with 10 points.
Breast cancer vaccine could be available in 8 years A vaccine that prevents the recurrence of breast and ovarian cancers could become available in less than a decade.
Armenia's Kurds march near U.S. Embassy against Turkey's offensive Members of the Kurdish community in Armenia are staging a protest outside the U.S. Embassy in Yerevan.