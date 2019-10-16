// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Drinks, not food, with added sugar promote weight gain: study

Drinks, not food, with added sugar promote weight gain: study
October 16, 2019 - 17:10 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - The effect of added sucrose in the diet on calorie intake and body weight appears to depend on whether it is in liquid or solid form, according to a new study in mice. If the results translate to humans, they suggest that the contribution of added dietary sugar to obesity comes largely from sugar-sweetened drinks, Medical News Today.

A team of scientists in the United Kingdom and China made these suggestions after giving mice added sugar in either their drink or their food for 8 weeks and then comparing them.

In both groups of mice, the added sugar represented 73% of the available dietary calories.

A recent Molecular Metabolism paper carries a full report of the study.

"The consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages," says John R. Speakman, a professor in the school of biological and environmental sciences at the University of Aberdeen in the U.K., "has been widely implicated as a contributing factor in obesity, and we investigated whether the mode of ingestion (solid or liquid) had different impacts on body weight regulation in mice."

Prof. Speakman, who led the research at both the University of Aberdeen and the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing, China, is the corresponding and senior author of the new study.

The researchers monitored the mice's body weight, body fat, calorie intake, and energy expenditure.

They also measured glucose and insulin response as a way to assess how close the animals might come to developing diabetes.

Related links:
Medical News Today. Drinks, not food, with added sugar promote weight gain
 Top stories
Urartu relics unearthed in IranUrartu relics unearthed in Iran
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Pentagon announces $10.1 mln deal for equipment supplies to AzerbaijanPentagon announces $10.1 mln deal for equipment supplies to Azerbaijan
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
Ukraine president's party set for big win in parliamentary electionsUkraine president's party set for big win in parliamentary elections
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
Turkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trialTurkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trial
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Russia readying to stop servicing Armenian Railways
Alcohol-producing gut bacteria could cause liver damage
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard dies aged 96
Study: Dreams help the brain forget useless memories
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
New stamp celebrates Aurora Prize laureate Kyaw Hla Aung With a nominal value of AMD 350, the stamp was printed in Cartor printing house with a print-run of 12 000 pieces.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers "could meet in December" Igor Popov has said that the next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan could take place in December.
Moldovan parliament to consider Armenian Genocide recognition A legislative initiative will be introduced in the Moldovan parliament to recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Ryanair will be flying from Armenia to Rome, Milan, Berlin, Memmingen Ryanair will be flying from Yerevan to Rome and Milan starting from January 2020, to Berlin starting from summer 2020.