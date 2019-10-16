Researchers look for link between sleep apnea and mood disorders
October 16, 2019 - 18:41 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) has been linked with several health conditions including hypertension, cardiovascular disease, stroke, and type 2 diabetes.1,2 Researchers set out to determine whether the syndrome might also increase the risk for mood disorders, including depression and anxiety, reports Pulmonology Advisor.
The researchers examined 197 patients with OSA diagnosed between 2004 and 2006 and 788 people without the condition matched for age, sex, and socioeconomic and health characteristics. None of the participants, selected from the Korea National Health Insurance Service-National Sample Cohort (NHIS-NSC), had been diagnosed with depressive or anxiety disorders before the first diagnosis of OSA.3
The investigators found that people with OSA were nearly 3 times as likely to be diagnosed with depression, and nearly twice as likely to be diagnosed with anxiety as those in the control group. Of the cohort, women with OSA were more likely to develop depressive and anxiety disorders than men with OSA. Positive airway pressure and oral appliances used to treat OSA were not covered under the Korea NHIS-NSC, therefore the investigators were unable to determine if patients undergoing these therapies had a lower incidence of affective disorders.3
The researchers concluded that OSA is associated with an increased risk for mood disorders, specifically depression and anxiety. They cautioned that further studies are needed to confirm their findings and explore possible underlying mechanisms, including potential causality.
Top stories
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
Latest news
New stamp celebrates Aurora Prize laureate Kyaw Hla Aung With a nominal value of AMD 350, the stamp was printed in Cartor printing house with a print-run of 12 000 pieces.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers "could meet in December" Igor Popov has said that the next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan could take place in December.
Moldovan parliament to consider Armenian Genocide recognition A legislative initiative will be introduced in the Moldovan parliament to recognize the Armenian Genocide.
Ryanair will be flying from Armenia to Rome, Milan, Berlin, Memmingen Ryanair will be flying from Yerevan to Rome and Milan starting from January 2020, to Berlin starting from summer 2020.