// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Turkish bombing damages 3,000-year-old temple in Syria

Turkish bombing damages 3,000-year-old temple in Syria
October 17, 2019 - 10:37 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Turkish airstrikes against Kurdish forces have partially destroyed a 3,000-year-old temple in northern Syria, according to a monitoring group and the Syrian regime, Telegraph reports.

The neo-Hittite temple of Ain Dara was built in around 1300 BC and is famous for its elaborate images of lions and sphinxes.

The temple was at least 60 per cent destroyed by Turkish forces as they attacked the Kurdish-held area of Afrin, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said.

Pictures posted online by the group appeared to show part of the temple had been reduced to rubble.

The Syrian regime slammed Turkey for the cultural destruction, with the antiquities ministry saying: “This attack reflects the hatred and barbarism of the Turkish regime against the Syrian identity and against the past, present and future of the Syrian people.”

The bombing of the Ain Dara temple is the latest example of an ancient site destroyed by Syria’s seven-year war.

The desert city of Palmyra was devastated by fighters from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant, who deliberately destroyed many of its treasures while they were in control of the city.

The Old City of Aleppo was also badly damaged during the siege of the city.

Photo. ANHA VIA AP
Related links:
Telegraph. Turkish bombing damages 3,000-year-old temple in northern Syria
 Top stories
Urartu relics unearthed in IranUrartu relics unearthed in Iran
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Pentagon announces $10.1 mln deal for equipment supplies to AzerbaijanPentagon announces $10.1 mln deal for equipment supplies to Azerbaijan
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
Ukraine president's party set for big win in parliamentary electionsUkraine president's party set for big win in parliamentary elections
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
Turkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trialTurkish philanthropist who tried to reach out to Armenia goes on trial
A group of leading Turkish businessmen, academics and artists, including Osman Kavala, will go on trial.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Russia readying to stop servicing Armenian Railways
Alcohol-producing gut bacteria could cause liver damage
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard dies aged 96
Study: Dreams help the brain forget useless memories
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
New stamp celebrates Aurora Prize laureate Kyaw Hla Aung With a nominal value of AMD 350, the stamp was printed in Cartor printing house with a print-run of 12 000 pieces.
People in UK could be offered cancer screenings during lunch breaks While GP surgeries and health centres should be used, other premises near where people live should also be pressed into service
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers "could meet in December" Igor Popov has said that the next meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan could take place in December.
Moldovan parliament to consider Armenian Genocide recognition A legislative initiative will be introduced in the Moldovan parliament to recognize the Armenian Genocide.