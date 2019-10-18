Charles Aznavour's son moves to Armenia

PanARMENIAN.Net - The son of the great French-Armenian crooner Charles Aznavour, Nicolas Aznavour, has moved to Armenia together with his wife.

Talking to reporters in Gyumri, Aznavour said that he feels a special connection to the northern Armenian town, admitting that this city has always had a special importance for him.

"We are happy to come to Gyumri, this is not our first visit," Aznavour said, adding that people there are open-hearted and hospitable, despite the straitened circumstances.

Aznavour had revealed his plans to relocate to Armenia back in 2018.