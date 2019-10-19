Dam collapses in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, leaves 15 dead
October 19, 2019 - 15:51 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The death toll rose to 15 after a dam collapsed in the Kuraginsky district of Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, Xinhua cited local media as saying on Saturday, October 19.
"Bodies of 15 deceased have been discovered during the search operation," the Russian Emergencies Ministry's press service said Saturday.
At least 13 people remain missing after the incident, according to the ministry.
The regional office of the ministry said earlier that a dam on a water reservoir of a gold-mining company collapsed on Saturday morning, flooding two temporary worker dormitories.
Search and rescue operations are underway. At present, six Mi-8 helicopters and several small-sized vessels are involved in the search for missing persons, according to the latest statement by the ministry.
The local government commission on emergency prevention and response has made a number of decisions to assist the victims, the statement said.
Investigators have initiated a criminal case into the incident on the grounds of violations of security rules.
Top stories
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
Partner news
Latest news
Schiff, Bilirakis call for passage of Armenian Genocide res. again Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) are the lead authors of the Armenian Genocide Resolution.
Current and ex smokers could lower lung cancer risk with exercise Current or former smokers may be less likely to develop or die from lung cancer when they’re more physically fit.
Armenia President to attend enthronement of Japanese emperor The President will also meet the heads of several large Japanese companies to encourage them to visit Armenia.
150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue adhering to the ceasefire and protecting their positions along the contact line.