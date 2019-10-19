Dam collapses in Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, leaves 15 dead

PanARMENIAN.Net - The death toll rose to 15 after a dam collapsed in the Kuraginsky district of Russia's Krasnoyarsk region, Xinhua cited local media as saying on Saturday, October 19.

"Bodies of 15 deceased have been discovered during the search operation," the Russian Emergencies Ministry's press service said Saturday.

At least 13 people remain missing after the incident, according to the ministry.

The regional office of the ministry said earlier that a dam on a water reservoir of a gold-mining company collapsed on Saturday morning, flooding two temporary worker dormitories.

Search and rescue operations are underway. At present, six Mi-8 helicopters and several small-sized vessels are involved in the search for missing persons, according to the latest statement by the ministry.

The local government commission on emergency prevention and response has made a number of decisions to assist the victims, the statement said.

Investigators have initiated a criminal case into the incident on the grounds of violations of security rules.