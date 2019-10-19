Russian Air Force attacks militant-held town in southern Idlib
October 19, 2019 - 15:26 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The Russian Air Force carried out a new attack on the militant-held town of Rakaya in the southern countryside of the Idlib Governorate on Friday, October 18, Al-Masdar News reports.
Footage of the attack, which was captured by a film crew belonging to one of the pro-opposition channels in Idlib, showed the moment the Russian Air Force bombed Rakaya on Saturday morning.
The town of Rakaya is currently under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham, which is the largest militant group in northern Syria.
Earlier in the week, a source from the Syrian Army told the Sputnik News Agency’s Arabic-language channel that the Russian Air Force destroyed Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s command center in Rakaya.
However, a source from the army said they believe the militant group has since moved their command center to a new location inside the town.
