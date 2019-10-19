// IP Marketing video - START// IP Marketing video - END

Your brain shields you from thoughts about your own death

Your brain shields you from thoughts about your own death
October 19, 2019 - 16:21 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Researchers say your brain does its best to keep you from dwelling on your inevitable demise. A study found that the brain shields people from existential fear by categorising death as an unfortunate event that only befalls other people, The Guardian reports.

“The brain does not accept that death is related to us,” said Yair Dor-Ziderman, at Bar Ilan University in Israel. “We have this primal mechanism that means when the brain gets information that links self to death, something tells us it’s not reliable, so we shouldn’t believe it.”

Being shielded from thoughts of your future death could be crucial for your to live in the present. The protection may switch on in early life as your mind develops and you realise death comes to everyone.

“The moment you have this ability to look into your own future, you realise that at some point you’re going to die and there’s nothing you can do about it,” said Dor-Ziderman. “That goes against the grain of our whole biology, which is helping us to stay alive.”

Related links:
The Guardian. Doubting death: how our brains shield us from mortal truth
 Top stories
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard dies aged 96French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard dies aged 96
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Urartu relics unearthed in IranUrartu relics unearthed in Iran
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Pentagon announces $10.1 mln deal for equipment supplies to AzerbaijanPentagon announces $10.1 mln deal for equipment supplies to Azerbaijan
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
Ukraine president's party set for big win in parliamentary electionsUkraine president's party set for big win in parliamentary elections
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
Partner news
 Articles
The Queen of Thieves

New York’s first female crime boss

 Most popular in the section
Half of cancer patients who enter tobacco treatment program quit smoking
New blood test can detect multiple types of cancer
Which European destinations charge you the most to visit
U.S. accuses Assad of chemical attack in Syria's Idlib
Home
All news
Overview: World
Other news in this section
 Latest news
Schiff, Bilirakis call for passage of Armenian Genocide res. again Adam Schiff (D-CA) and Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) are the lead authors of the Armenian Genocide Resolution.
Current and ex smokers could lower lung cancer risk with exercise Current or former smokers may be less likely to develop or die from lung cancer when they’re more physically fit.
Armenia President to attend enthronement of Japanese emperor The President will also meet the heads of several large Japanese companies to encourage them to visit Armenia.
150 ceasefire violations by Azerbaijan registered in past week The Karabakh soldiers continue adhering to the ceasefire and protecting their positions along the contact line.