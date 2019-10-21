French envoy to Armenia jokes about Trump's "ancient Rome" comment
October 21, 2019 - 17:00 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - French ambassador to Armenia Jonathan Lacôte has mimicked U.S. President Donald Trump's comments about the United States' shared history with Italy.
"The United States and Italy are bound together by a shared cultural and political heritage dating back thousands of years to ancient Rome," Trump said.
Lacôte, meanwhile, shared the story on Facebook, with the caption: "And, as Yerevan celebrates the 2801st anniversary of its foundation, its time to remind that France and Armenia have enjoyed 3 millennia of friendly relations since the Urartu Empire."
Social media took great delight in an Italian translator's reaction to Donald Trump during a White House press conference - after he claimed the U.S. shared history with Italy dating back to ancient Rome.
