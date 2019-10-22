Lebanese protesters sing "Baby Shark" to cheer up scared child (video)
October 22, 2019 - 15:32 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - After days of tense protests in Lebanon over a crumbling economy, a minutes-long reprieve came in the form of a beloved children's song.
Eliane Jabbour was driving through Baabda District, just south of Beirut, when a crowd of cheering protesters surrounded her car. Her 15-month-old son, Robin, was with her.
"I told them, 'I have a baby, don't be too loud,'" she told CNN about the encounter.
That's when the protesters started singing "Baby Shark," the song that's become an anthem for toddlers around the globe.
"It was spontaneous," Jabbour said. "He likes this song. He hears it many times at home and laughs."
The video quickly spread across Lebanon--so quickly, Jabbour said, that her husband saw the video before she could tell him about it.
