Juncker says Brexit process is "waste of time and energy"
October 22, 2019 - 17:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the EU Commission, spoke in the European Parliament earlier as his term comes to an end. Ursula von der Leyen will take up the role on November 2, CNN reports.
Juncker noted that he's spent a lot of his time in the position talking about one topic.
"In truth, it has pained me to spend so much of this mandate dealing with Brexit when I have thought of nothing less than how this union could do better for its citizens," he said.
"A waste of time and a waste of energy," Juncker added.
"I will always regret the United Kingdom’s decision to leave the Union. But at least we can look at ourselves in the eye and say that we have done all in our power to make sure that this departure is orderly," Juncker added.
Top stories
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
Partner news
Latest news
Credit Suisse: Armenians own a total of $42 billion Armenian per capita wealth levels have almost doubled in 19 years, surging from $2,177 in 2000 to $19,517 in 2019.
OSCE monitoring proceeds in line with schedule The OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.
Armenian parliament shooting ringleader applies for parole Hunanyan and four other gunmen entered the National Assembly and killed a total of eight officials.
Syria's Assad tours Idlib frontline near rebels Assad toured an area in northwestern Idlib province close to the last major bastion of Turkey-backed rebel forces.