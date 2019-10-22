Credit Suisse: Armenians own a total of $42 billion

October 22, 2019 - 18:36 AMT

PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenians own a total of $42 billion, according to Credit Suisse’s annual wealth survey.

Armenian per capita wealth levels have almost doubled in 19 years, surging from $2,177 in 2000 to $19,517 in 2019, the Global wealth report revealed.

Azerbaijanis, meanwhile, own $83 billion, while Georgians have $37 billion in total.

Global wealth grew during the past year, but at a very modest pace. Although wealth per adult reached a new record high of USD 70,850, this is only 1.2% above the level of mid-2018, before allowing for inflation. While more than half of all adults worldwide have a net worth below USD 10,000, nearly 1% of adults are millionaires who collectively own 44% of global wealth. However, the trend toward increasing inequality has eased, and the share of the top 1% of wealth holders is below the recent peak in 2016.

