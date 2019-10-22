Credit Suisse: Armenians own a total of $42 billion
October 22, 2019 - 18:36 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenians own a total of $42 billion, according to Credit Suisse’s annual wealth survey.
Armenian per capita wealth levels have almost doubled in 19 years, surging from $2,177 in 2000 to $19,517 in 2019, the Global wealth report revealed.
Azerbaijanis, meanwhile, own $83 billion, while Georgians have $37 billion in total.
Global wealth grew during the past year, but at a very modest pace. Although wealth per adult reached a new record high of USD 70,850, this is only 1.2% above the level of mid-2018, before allowing for inflation. While more than half of all adults worldwide have a net worth below USD 10,000, nearly 1% of adults are millionaires who collectively own 44% of global wealth. However, the trend toward increasing inequality has eased, and the share of the top 1% of wealth holders is below the recent peak in 2016.
Top stories
Ryanair will be flying from Yerevan to Rome and Milan starting from January 2020, to Berlin starting from summer 2020.
A foot chase in Yerevan ended in the death of an Armenian police officer in the early hours of October 16.
The large majority of proposals contained in a judicial reform package in Armenia "are in line with European standards."
The Independent itself described the National Assembly building as "beautiful, grand, symmetrical."
Partner news
Latest news
OSCE monitoring proceeds in line with schedule The OSCE Mission conducted a planned monitoring of the ceasefire on the contact line between Artsakh and Azerbaijan.
Juncker says Brexit process is "waste of time and energy" Jean-Claude Juncker, the President of the EU Commission, spoke in the European Parliament earlier as his term comes to an end
No link found between youth contact sports and cognitive problems Adolescents who play contact sports are no more likely to experience cognitive impairment than their peers.
Creatine powers may improve efficacy of immunotherapies Creatine is a popular organic acid that is widely used as a supplement by bodybuilders and athletes.