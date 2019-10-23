Blood pressure pills work better at bedtime, say researchers
October 23, 2019 - 12:29 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - To get the best out of your daily blood pressure medication, take it just before you go to bed, say researchers, according to the BBC.
It's a simple tip that could save lives, they say in the European Heart Journal.
The pills offer more protection against heart attacks and strokes when taken at bedtime rather than in the morning, a large new study suggests.
Experts believe our body's biological 'clock' or natural 24-hour rhythm alters our response to the medication.
There is mounting evidence that many different drugs, including heart pills, might work better when taken at specific times of the day.
This latest trial is the largest so far to look at the phenomenon with high blood pressure pills, and included more than 19,000 people on these medications.
Top stories
French actor of Armenian descent Charles Gérard died September 19 at the age of 96, Figaro reports.
Archaeological relics related to the Kingdom of Urartu (860 BC – 590 BC) has recently been found in Anaqizli mount.
Work will be performed in Alexandria, Virginia and Azerbaijan, and is expected to be completed in September 2020.
The exit polls only showed results for seats assigned by party lists, which represent half of the 450-member parliament.
Partner news
Latest news
VivaCell-MTS sums up week-long contest at new service center VivaCell-MTS has reopened its service center in the town of Martuni, Gegharquniq province, Armenia.
8% of Moscow taxi drivers are Armenian citizens According to Dmitry Pronin, foreigners in Moscow work as taxi drivers with their national driver’s licenses.
Hong Kong scraps extradition bill that sparked protests Hong Kong's legislature has formally withdrawn a controversial extradition bill that has sparked months of unrest.
Women with aggressive breast cancer at higher risk of other cancers Women diagnosed with breast cancer between two routine screenings have an increased risk for other types of cancer.