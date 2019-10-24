OSCE Chairperson to mediate next Armenia-Azerbaijan meeting
October 24, 2019 - 12:07 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Armenian and Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers Zohrab Mnatsakanyan and Elmar Mammadyarov will meet in Bratislava in the near future, with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Miroslav Lajčák set to mediate the talks, Lajčák himself said in an interview with the Voice of America.
Lajčák, who is also Slovakia’s Minister for Foreign and European Affairs, said he appreciates the efforts of the Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders aimed at reaching a settlement of the conflict.
The official cited "positive signs" in dialogue between the leaders and the Foreign Ministers, as well as disturbing episodes on the line of contact that resulted in casualties.
The OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger has emphasized, meanwhile, that serious progress can be made first of all in case of a political decision by heads of state.
Mnatsakanyan and Mammadyarov last met on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly on September 24.
