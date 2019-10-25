Family abandons 30-year-old metal container for decent house

PanARMENIAN.Net - Marine Meloyan from the town of Spitak was 27 when she lost her husband, one of her children, and was left homeless as a consequence of a devastating earthquake in 1988. For 30 years following the disaster, Marine lived in a cylindrical metal container; yet she did not lose hope and optimism for the future.

Her grandchildren growing up in the same metal container will not have to face the hardships their father, Marine’s son, went through. Marine's years of sufferings are in the past now thanks to VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia.

In early 2019 the Meloyans became a beneficiary of the housing project the two companies are implementing. After only a few months, the family celebrated a housewarming and hosted the heads and teams of the supporting organizations in a completely renovated stone house.

“Our partnership with Fuller Housing Center has a long history. In the course of that partnership we have managed to inspire hope and optimism for the future in many families. The results are interesting and move our hearts at the same time: people too often express their happiness with so much reserve and calmness. Years of hardships have made them ‘get along’ with the situation, and get good news without extra emotionality. It is a pleasure to state yet another family has overcome the problem of many years. Every family rising from its knees is a reason of joy for us,” VivaCell-MTS General Manager Ralph Yirikian said.

With the support of VivaCell-MTS and the Fuller Center for Housing Armenia, in all regions of Armenia, over 200 families living in metal containers, half-built houses or basements have been supported. Only in 2019, VivaCell-MTS invested 109 million AMD for the implementation of the housing project.

“Our main goal and mission are to do our utmost to help those families who live in tough conditions. The story could have been repeated in the life of this family. Seryozha's, father's childhood, has passed in a metal container, and his children were growing up there. I'm glad that this vicious circle is finally broken. Every family should have a roof over its head,” said Fuller Center for Housing Armenia President Ashot Yeghiazaryan.