Russian soldier shoots dead eight fellow servicemen
October 25, 2019 - 17:22 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - A Russian serviceman has shot dead eight fellow soldiers and injured at least two more on a military base in the country's Far East, officials say, according to the BBC.
They say the soldier - who has been detained - might have been suffering from mental health problems.
The shooting happened in the village of Gorny, not far from the city of Chita, on Friday, October 25 evening.
The soldier - whose name has not been released - was guarding the base at the time. He is believed to be a conscript.
A special commission led by Deputy Defence Minister Andrey Kartapolov is flying to the region to investigate the shooting.
