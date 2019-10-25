Kanye West asked his collaborators to abstain from premarital sex
October 25, 2019 - 18:35 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - Kanye West is a changed man. Where once he rapped plenty about sex, West now says he's a born-again Christian on a different path.
His latest projects reflect that.
His "Jesus Is King" album and IMAX film were announced as dropping Friday, October 25 though the midnight deadline for the album came and went.
In an interview with Zane Lowe for Beats 1 which ran Thursday, West talked about how his life has changed, CNN says.
"Now that I'm in service to Christ, my job is to spread the Gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me," West said. "I've spread a lot of things. There was a time I let you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessy had done for me... now I'm letting you know what Jesus has done for me."
He also talked about being a "Christian innovator" and his Sunday services, which blend music and spirituality in a nontraditional way.
"God doesn't exist only in four walls," West said. "God is everything and everywhere."
But one of his biggest revelations, which he knew would cause a stir, is what he sometimes asked of his collaborators.
"There's times where I was asking people to not have premarital sex while they were working on the album," West said.
"There were times when I went to people who were working on other projects and said 'Could you please just work and focus on this.' "
West said he wanted everyone to be in one accord.
"It's known when people pray together, families that pray together stay together," he said. "When people pray together and fast together the power is increased."
West said his conversion happened in April after Coachella. He said God helped him beat his addictions to pornography and sex.
"Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction," he said. "My dad had a Playboy left out at age 5, and it's affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life from age 5 to now, having to kick the habit."
It's not the first time West has discussed his transformation.
On "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," he and his wife, Kim Kardashian West, clashed over her formfitting outfit for the Met Ball.
He said the outfit was too sexy and it affected his soul and spirit when she dressed provocatively.
Kardashian West told her husband he encouraged her to dress that way in the past and, "Just because you're on a journey and you're in a transformation doesn't mean I'm in the same spot with you."
