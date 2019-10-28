Tusk: EU has agreed to Brexit "flextension" until January 2020
October 28, 2019 - 13:55 AMT
PanARMENIAN.Net - The EU has agreed to offer the UK a Brexit "flextension" up to January 31, 2020, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday, 28 October — a move that could help PM Boris Johnson in his quest for fresh elections, euronews reports.
It means Britain will not leave the EU on Thursday, October 31 as originally agreed, prolonging the saga of its withdrawal.
Johnson repeatedly said Brexit would happen on October 31 "do or die" but earlier this month he was forced by opponents to request an extension.
Parliament will vote on Monday evening on whether to allow him to hold the election he says is neccesary to resolve the Brexit deadlock.
Without a majority in parliament, Johnson needs the support of opposition parties.
